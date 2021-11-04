Two decades and eight films later, the film franchise still draws people from all over the globe to visit its filming locations, where they can walk in the footsteps of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

In celebration of the big anniversary, holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the top Harry Potter filming locations across the UK and their most memorable moments, based on the number of memorable scenes each location featured in, the percentage of TripAdvisor reviews those locations had that were related to Harry Potter, and Instagram data.

Take a look to see where Alnwick Castle ranks.

1. Warner Bros. Studios, Hertfordshire Warner Bros. Studios, Hertfordshire All eight films feature scenes filmed at these iconic studios, with one of the most memorable being those of the Hogwarts Great Hall. Studio tours are available on-site where fans can experience what it's like to be a wizard for themselves.

2. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber This well-known filming location is iconic for being a key setting for journeys on the Hogwarts Express. Many loyal fans have visited the location to get the feel for its natural beauty in real life, and more than a third (34%) of its TripAdvisor reviews mention Harry Potter!

3. Gloucester Cathedral Gloucester Cathedral Gloucester Cathedral was used for many scenes throughout Hogwarts, including the hallways and exterior scenes. The great Cloister has appeared in a number of films including the Philosopher's Stone and the Chamber of Secrets.

4. Alnwick Castle Alnwick Castle, Northumberland Not only was Alnwick Castle used as the filming location for Madam Hooch's broomstick flying lesson, but lessons are still available there today for excited visitors - almost 20% of the reviews on TripAdvisor mention Harry Potter.