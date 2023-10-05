News you can trust since 1854
Berwick is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink.

The top 10 places to have a drink in the Berwick area as ranked by Google reviews

Berwick is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink, so choosing somewhere to go for a couple of pints or glasses of wine (or cocktails) can be tricky.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST

To give you a few ideas of where to go if you want to head out in the town, including a couple of venues in Tweedmouth, here are the top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews.

They have met our criteria of being likely to be open most or all days, but please check with the individual pub/bar before setting off. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating.

1. The Curfew

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating. Photo: Google

Pilot Inn is joint second with a current rating of 4.5.

2. Pilot Inn

Pilot Inn is joint second with a current rating of 4.5. Photo: Google

The Barrels (Ale House) is joint second with a rating of 4.5.

3. The Barrels (Ale House)

The Barrels (Ale House) is joint second with a rating of 4.5. Photo: Google

The Brewers Arms is joint second with a 4.5 rating.

4. The Brewers Arms

The Brewers Arms is joint second with a 4.5 rating. Photo: Ian Smith

