The top 10 places to have a drink in the Berwick area as ranked by Google reviews

To give you a few ideas of where to go, here are the town’s (including Tweedmouth and Spittal) top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.
1. The Curfew
The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating.
Photo: Google
2. Albion Inn
Albion Inn, Spittal, is in joint second with a current rating of 4.5.
Photo: Google
3. The Barrels (Ale House)
The Barrels (Ale House) is joint second with a rating of 4.5.
Photo: Google
4. The Brewers Arms
The Brewers Arms is joint second with a 4.5 rating.
Photo: Ian Smith