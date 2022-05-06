The best places to go for a drink in Morpeth town centre as ranked by Google reviews. The ratings are out of five.

The top 10 places to have a drink in Morpeth as ranked by Google reviews

Morpeth is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink, so choosing somewhere to go for a couple of pints or glasses of wine can be tricky.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:41 pm

To give you a few ideas of where to go, here are the town centre’s top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.

1. Sour Grapes Wine Bar

Sour Grapes Wine Bar is in joint first with a 4.7 rating.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Office

The Office is in joint first place with a current rating of 4.7.

Photo: The Office's Facebook page

Photo Sales

3. Tap and Spile

Tap and Spile is in third with a rating of 4.6.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Black and Grey

The Black and Grey is joint fourth with a 4.5 rating.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
MorpethGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3