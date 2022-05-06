The top 10 places to have a drink in Morpeth as ranked by Google reviews

To give you a few ideas of where to go, here are the town centre’s top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.
1. Sour Grapes Wine Bar
Sour Grapes Wine Bar is in joint first with a 4.7 rating.
Photo: Google
2. The Office
The Office is in joint first place with a current rating of 4.7.
Photo: The Office's Facebook page
3. Tap and Spile
Tap and Spile is in third with a rating of 4.6.
Photo: Google
4. The Black and Grey
The Black and Grey is joint fourth with a 4.5 rating.
Photo: Google