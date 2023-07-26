News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
The best places for tea and coffee in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.The best places for tea and coffee in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
The best places for tea and coffee in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

The top 10 places for tea and coffee in the north Northumberland area according to TripAdvisor reviewers

The summer holidays are underway, but at the moment temperatures are not as high as the average for this time of year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST

But if you still need to warm up after an outdoor walk, especially if you are walking the dog and have to go out whatever the weather, at least there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew.

Here are the best 10 places to get a tea or coffee in north Northumberland (as far south as Alnmouth) according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 183 out of 196 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 183 out of 196 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
The Stable Yard, Craster. 126 of 139 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

2. The Stable Yard, Craster

The Stable Yard, Craster. 126 of 139 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Helen Welsh

Photo Sales
Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 143 out of 170 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

3. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 143 out of 170 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth. 447 out of 582 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

4. The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth

The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth. 447 out of 582 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:NorthumberlandTripAdvisorAlnmouth