The top 10 places for tea and coffee in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers

Despite the cold weather at the moment, many of us will want to get some fresh air this weekend with an outdoor walk – or will have to anyway if walking the dog!

By Andrew Coulson
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:53pm

But at least there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew to warm up.

Here are the best 10 places to get a tea or coffee in north Northumberland (as far south as Alnmouth) according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 175 out of 188 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 175 out of 188 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

Photo: Ian Smith

The Stable Yard, Craster. 120 of 132 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

2. The Stable Yard, Craster

The Stable Yard, Craster. 120 of 132 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

Photo: Helen Welsh

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 140 out of 167 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

3. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 140 out of 167 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island. 912 out of 1,364 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

4. Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island

Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island. 912 out of 1,364 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

Photo: supplied

