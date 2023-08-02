News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.
The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

The top 10 beaches in north Northumberland ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

Although the weather is not as nice as it can be at this time of year, the forecast is for it to be a bit warmer and mainly dry tomorrow (Thursday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:43 BST

It looks to be decent conditions for a walk, as most of us would not want it to be too hot when on foot, and where better to enjoy it than on one of the county’s many fine beaches?

Take a look here at the top 10 for north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

1. St Aidan's, Seahouses

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

2. Embleton

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Bamburgh is ranked number 3. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.

3. Bamburgh

Bamburgh is ranked number 3. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Warkworth beach is ranked number 4. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

4. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 4. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island. Photo: Kirsty Logan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:NorthumberlandTripAdvisor