The top 10 beaches in north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

And where better to enjoy it than on one of Northumberland’s many fine beaches? Take a look here at the top 10 for the north of the county as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Bamburgh
Bamburgh is ranked number 1. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why it comes out on top.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. St Aidan's, Seahouses
St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 2. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.
Photo: JPI
3. Warkworth
Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.
Photo: Kirsty Logan
4. Ross Back Sands
Ross Back Sands is ranked number 4. It is a remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay, about a mile along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross.
Photo: Jane Coltman