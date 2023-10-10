News you can trust since 1854
The Tempus’ new pastry chef creates a new afternoon tea experience inspired by her experience at The Ritz

Ingredients sourced from Northumberland and the Borders are being used for the new afternoon tea experience at The Tempus.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
The Doxford Group has announced that mini cakes, scones and delicate finger sandwiches will be served at the boutique hotel and restaurant on the Charlton Hall Estate, near Ellingham, paired with tea, prosecco and champagne.

Prepared by The Tempus’ new pastry chef, Catherine Smith, she brings her wealth of experience from esteemed establishments – including The Ritz and Betty’s Cookery School.

Guests can indulge in a selection of sweet treats include Choux, Brown Sugar Craquelin, Toffee Apple Mousse, and Lemon and Orange Macaron. Sweet scones are made using apples picked from the Charlton Hall Estate, whilst the savoury option offers Northumbrian Nettle Cheese and Chive.

The Tempus has launched afternoon tea in its Alice in Wonderland themed restaurant.The Tempus has launched afternoon tea in its Alice in Wonderland themed restaurant.
The selection of delicate finger sandwiches include salmon and cream cheese, ham and wholegrain mustard and hummus, sundried tomato and rocket.

The Tempus takes pride in its partnership with Bari Tea Brewery, a renowned tea supplier based in Amble, giving guests the option to choose from a wide selection of loose-leaf teas – including Northumberland Bari breakfast tea to Sencha Fuji green tea.

Guests will also have the option to add a touch of sparkle with Laurent Perrier and Perrier Jouet champagne or sparkling wine and prosecco to accompany the serving.

The Tempus, which opened its doors in May 2023, is home to 15 luxury guest bedrooms and suites, and offers a ground-floor bar and restaurant.

Catherine Smith is the new pastry chef at The Tempus.Catherine Smith is the new pastry chef at The Tempus.
Boasting interiors inspired by Alice in Wonderland, it has created a beautiful setting with outstanding views within its location of the 550-acre country estate in north Northumberland.

In addition to afternoon tea, the restaurant at The Tempus offers an all-day dining experience day serving breakfast, light lunch, dinner menu and Sunday lunches.

The Tempus’ new afternoon tea will be served every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2.30pm to 4.45pm. Pre-booking is required no later than 48 hours ahead of the booking and reservations can be made through the dedicated reservations team or online at www.charltonhall.co.uk/thetempus-restaurant

The Doxford Group’s venues also include Doxford Barns – a multi-award-winning wedding and corporate events venue.

