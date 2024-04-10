The Tempus hotel in Northumberland to support air ambulance with proceeds from afternoon tea sales
A £2 donation from every afternoon tea sold at The Tempus on the Charlton Hall Estate, near Alnwick, will go to the life-saving charity.
Pastry chef Catherine Smith, who brings experience from The Ritz and Betty's Cookery School, has prepared a menu of mini cakes, scones and delicate finger sandwiches paired with tea, Prosecco and Champagne.
A special afternoon tea is also prepared for children so the whole family can enjoy the experience together.
Catherine said: “Our classic afternoon tea has been a huge success and we’re looking forward to seeing the response to our new children’s offering.
"Working to support the fantastic GNAAS through our family afternoon tea experience is a great initiative that I hope our customers join us in supporting.”
Richard Shell, founder of The Doxford Group – the company behind The Tempus and nearby Charlton Hall and Doxford Barns – added: “On a daily basis, The Great North Air Ambulance Service performs an outstanding service that in the past, has benefited those close to my family, friends, and our customers. We are committed to raising vital funds for GNAAS, and this pledge is just the beginning of our commitment to the charity.”
Classic Afternoon Tea at The Tempus is served from Wednesday to Saturday (2.30pm to 4.45pm) for £32.95. The children’s Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £19.95.
The Tempus request 48 hours’ notice when booking afternoon tea via the website or by calling 01665 579173.