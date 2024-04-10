Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £2 donation from every afternoon tea sold at The Tempus on the Charlton Hall Estate, near Alnwick, will go to the life-saving charity.

Pastry chef Catherine Smith, who brings experience from The Ritz and Betty's Cookery School, has prepared a menu of mini cakes, scones and delicate finger sandwiches paired with tea, Prosecco and Champagne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special afternoon tea is also prepared for children so the whole family can enjoy the experience together.

Donations from afternoon teas will go to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Catherine said: “Our classic afternoon tea has been a huge success and we’re looking forward to seeing the response to our new children’s offering.

"Working to support the fantastic GNAAS through our family afternoon tea experience is a great initiative that I hope our customers join us in supporting.”

Richard Shell, founder of The Doxford Group – the company behind The Tempus and nearby Charlton Hall and Doxford Barns – added: “On a daily basis, The Great North Air Ambulance Service performs an outstanding service that in the past, has benefited those close to my family, friends, and our customers. We are committed to raising vital funds for GNAAS, and this pledge is just the beginning of our commitment to the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic Afternoon Tea at The Tempus is served from Wednesday to Saturday (2.30pm to 4.45pm) for £32.95. The children’s Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £19.95.