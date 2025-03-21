Towns in Northumberland and North Tyneside have been named as one of the top places to have a home in a prestigious national publication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide is broken down into regions and the locations for this year’s ‘North and North East of England’ region include Morpeth and Tynemouth. Ilkley in West Yorkshire is the winner of this category.

Published by The Sunday Times, the guide includes 72 locations across the UK and was released today (Friday, March 21). An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement this Sunday (March 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The section for Morpeth is as follows: “This collection of handsome stone and brick shops and houses feels tranquil rather than sleepy and has all the shops and facilities you need within a few minutes’ walk.

The Morpeth beauty spots where you can enjoy a scenic walk include Carlisle Park.

“Best of all, it might well be the friendliest town in Britain – every shopkeeper treats you like a long-lost friend and everyone smiles.”

The Sunday Times’ expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors such as schools, transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal, and culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

David Bawn, county councillor for Morpeth North, said: “It is no surprise that once again our town has been recognised by yet another publication as a top place to live. We Morpethians already know how lucky we are to live in our friendly bustling and beautiful town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is good that we are getting recognition for the unique ambience we have managed to create. We have a busy thriving and successful town centre with dozens of quirky independent businesses and yet there are plenty of spots of tranquillity around the town centre, especially by the river and in our park.

Spring flowers in Tynemouth. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“The success of the town is thanks to our local traders and businesses, our proactive town and county council and, most importantly, to the many groups and volunteers who add to the strong community feeling.”

Rhona Dunn has been involved in many community activities over the years and a few years ago, she received a British Empire Medal from the Duchess of Northumberland in honour of her efforts.

She said: “We have now lived in Morpeth 63 years and could not envisage living anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great selection of independent shops as well as supermarkets, plus excellent train services north and south, and there is always something happening such as the Northumbrian Gathering, Fair Day, Picnic in the Park, the Book Festival, Christmas in the Arcade, lights switch on and so many others.

“Our Millennium Peace Garden and Carlisle Park are lovely places to go, sit, and enjoy the view, particularly the sculpture of Emily Wilding Davison.”

The section for Tynemouth is as follows: “Neither an overly gentrified hipster hangout nor a decaying, once-grand seaside town, Tynemouth is in a sweet spot between the two.

“Wander its elegant and attractive streets and you’ll find convivial coffee shops next to useful little corner stores; beatnik beach hangouts tucked in the shadows of its ruined priory and castle – but also a mobile library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You might go for a walk on one of its curving sandy beaches, topped off with a pint in the pub on Front Street and although you’re only a few miles from Newcastle, it feels like another planet.”

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there. That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

“We also consider affordability. High house prices are no barrier to inclusion – as long as they provide value for money.

“Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live. One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”

The full list of guide locations across the country are listed at www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live