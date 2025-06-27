The Sunday Times 100 fastest growing private companies: Northumberland fashion brand Disturbia climbs up the list
Disturbia, based in Cramlington, features at number 54 in The Sunday Times 100 – Britain’s fastest-growing private companies.
Described as a womenswear retailer by the newspaper, the latest sales figure for the business on the list is £35.1million.
The average sales growth over the last three years is 86.04%, up from 69.67% in last year’s list when it was ranked at 84.
Rheal, a food supplement brand based in Sunderland, is the North East’s fastest growing private company, ranking 19th overall.
The annual ranking identifies and celebrates Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses and showcases the people behind them.
The list has been published today online at www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-100-fast-growth/league-table and it is available as a supplement with the print edition of the newspaper this Sunday (June 29).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.