The Secret Salon at Real Fitness named Best New Business in Northumberland
The Secret Salon at Real Fitness has been awarded the title of Best New Business in Northumberland at the England’s Business Awards.
The Alnwick salon, which opened in April last year, and picked up its first award from the Hilton Hotel at the weekend.
Speaking of the success, owner Sarah Wilson said: “We won best new business so it was a really good night.
"Previously we’ve been nominated for beauty awards but this was the first time in a business category so we were up against some really strong businesses.
"I went in thinking ‘well we’re never going to get this’ but to win was pretty phenomenal.”
Sarah also owns the Secret Spa in Shilbottle, which picked up the title of Best Spa in Northumberland that same evening.
She added “I think in total in four years we’ve won seven awards which is so amazing and I am really, really proud of it.
"We couldn’t achieve things like this without our amazing staff and customers who support us.
"The guys at Real Fitness have been so supportive, they’ve taken us in with open arms and have helped us to grow the salon.”