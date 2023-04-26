The Alnwick salon, which opened in April last year, and picked up its first award from the Hilton Hotel at the weekend.

Speaking of the success, owner Sarah Wilson said: “We won best new business so it was a really good night.

"Previously we’ve been nominated for beauty awards but this was the first time in a business category so we were up against some really strong businesses.

The Secret Salon at Real Fitness picked up the award for Best New Business in Northumberland.

"I went in thinking ‘well we’re never going to get this’ but to win was pretty phenomenal.”

Sarah also owns the Secret Spa in Shilbottle, which picked up the title of Best Spa in Northumberland that same evening.

She added “I think in total in four years we’ve won seven awards which is so amazing and I am really, really proud of it.

"We couldn’t achieve things like this without our amazing staff and customers who support us.