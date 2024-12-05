A Seaton Sluice charity has been raising funds to install public access defibrillators, as well as provide life-saving training, aiming to improve the survival rate of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

The Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) group started off with an aim to install just one PAD in the area, but due to generous donations they have exceeded their expectations and carried out their 16th installation on December 4.

The charity aims to raise awareness of what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest in the community, as for every minute someone is in cardiac arrest, their chance of survival falls by around 10%.

As part of the project, the group provides free CPR and defibrillator awareness training for residents, schools and businesses in Seaton Sluice and neighbouring communities.

Chris and Vicky from PAD, received a donation from Shad Saleem and Colin Watson from Blyth Rotary.

Chris Jarvie from the group said: “We have a very experienced training team of healthcare professionals, including one retired paramedic and two full-time working registered paramedics.

“This team is also supported by a number of residents who assist with the delivery of the training.

“In order to ensure we deliver a safe and effective training programme, we contacted an education awarding body to have our CPR and Defibrillator Awareness training programme accredited, which they did in 2017.”

Gary Shaw, an HCPC registered paramedic, and clinical advisor and trainer for PAD added: “We have known for some time that high quality CPR and early defibrillation are the gold standard in cardiac arrest.

“I have observed over many years that a patient in cardiac arrest who has received CPR or defibrillation by bystanders, before ambulance arrival have a far greater chance of survival.”