An historic event to grant the Freedom of South Lanarkshire to the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) earlier this year. Picture by John Devlin.

Soldiers will march through the town of Berwick in recognition of the services of the Regiment.

The marching platoons will be made up of soldiers from different battalions within SCOTS and will be accompanied by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, two SCOTS Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV (Shetland pony).

