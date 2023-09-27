News you can trust since 1854
The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) will exercise their Freedom of the Borough of Berwick-Upon-Tweed tomorrow (Thursday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
An historic event to grant the Freedom of South Lanarkshire to the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) earlier this year. Picture by John Devlin.An historic event to grant the Freedom of South Lanarkshire to the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) earlier this year. Picture by John Devlin.
An historic event to grant the Freedom of South Lanarkshire to the Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) earlier this year. Picture by John Devlin.

Soldiers will march through the town of Berwick in recognition of the services of the Regiment.

The marching platoons will be made up of soldiers from different battalions within SCOTS and will be accompanied by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, two SCOTS Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV (Shetland pony).

The parade will march from the Barracks and Main Guard, setting off at 10.45am, to parade through the town centre for 20 to 30 minutes, where they will pass the Town Hall to salute the Provost, Lord Lieutenant and Senior SCOTS representative, completing their route close to the start point.

