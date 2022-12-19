Alnwick churches are behind the initiative, in a bid to spread a bit of festive cheer. For the past two years they have distributed angels and stars, but thought white ‘doves of peace’ would be appropriate for 2022.

The birds were chosen as they signify peace and togetherness, which is important after a number of Ukrainian refugees have made Northumberland their home.

Between 500 and 700 of the decorations, made from wool, card and wood have been spotted around town, with a message attached saying ‘We wish you peace and joy this Christmas’.

The doves have been made from wool, card and wood.

The majority of the doves have been made by church committees, but residents of local care homes have also been involved. They were more than happy to lend a hand and spent time knitting dozens of small doves in the run-up to the festive period.

Gill Lyons, Christians Together committee member, said: “We want to spread a good message and to let people know that Christians and the churches are alive in the town and that we welcome anybody and everybody.

"We want to spread a positive message for Christmas time to remind people of why we’re celebrating Christmas.”

Next year the group is hoping to broaden the initiative by inviting more people to get involved. Local people will be encouraged to make the decorations of the chosen theme so they can distribute even more of them around Alnwick.

