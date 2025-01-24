The Range opens in Blyth with a launch event showcasing the transformed former Homebase store
The shop opened its doors on Friday with a grand opening celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cllr Aileen Barrass, Mayor of Blyth. The debut site brings together The Range’s homeware and furnishing products with a new gardening hub.
The ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ is a new addition to the store, offering outdoor plants and gardening tools.
Early queues formed outside and the initial 50 shoppers were treated to goodie bags filled with over 20 products, with the first customer in line receiving a Hot Tub prize worth over £599. The second and third customers also won a prize including a BBQ.
Brand representatives from suppliers including Calor Gas, Westland, Sodastream and Vuba Chemicals, as well as a representative from the NSPCC, a charity The Range support, were at the grand opening offering advice, demonstrations, giveaways and samples.
CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many excited locals and visitors at our opening in Blyth today.
“The introduction of the Garden Centre by Homebase in this store format means we can offer customers everything from stylish homeware to outdoor living solutions, all under one roof.
“Our team has worked hard to make today a success, and we’re thrilled to see the smiles on shoppers’ faces as they explore the wide selection of home and gardening goods we have to offer.”
