The Plough Inn pub at Powburn in Northumberland reopens its doors after nine year closure
Publicans Paul and Sarah Johnson have taken on The Plough Inn at Powburn which had been closed since 2015.
It will also eventually operate as a cafe during the day as part of a 50/50 collaboration with Kris Blackburn, who owns the Running Fox cafe chain.
"It’s been a fantastic first few days,” said Paul. “We’ve had great support from the locals who are delighted to have their village pub back, but also from people staying at the nearby caravan park.
"We’ve also had loads of people coming along from Shilbottle, Alnwick and Rothbury to wish us ‘good luck’ which has been lovely.”
The ‘soft’ reopening on Thursday night was not widely publicised to give staff a gentle introduction but word quickly spread and it has been a busy bank holiday weekend, including a number of repeat visitors.
It has been a difficult few years for the hospitality industry – and pubs in particular – but Paul and Sarah hope to make it a success by becoming a community hub.
"We’ve already spoken to the organisers of Powburn Show who want to hold meetings here and that’s exactly the sort of thing we want,” said Paul. “We want The Plough to be at the heart of the community.”
They had hoped to get the pub reopen in the spring but were held up by a ‘frustrating’ wait for planning permission for repairs.
"It’s been a lot of hard work over the last couple of months,” said Paul.
Work has included the building of a new bar, new flooring, plastering and electricals and uncovering the original fireplace.
They hope they will now be able to benefit from late summer holiday trade, as well as passing trade from the busy A697.
The Running Fox is pencilled in for an autumn opening. It will be the sixth outlet in addition to Felton, Shilbottle, Longframlington, Longhoughton and Kirkharle.
Paul and Sarah also operate The Ale Gate in Alnwick and help Kris with the Farriers Arms in Shilbottle. They also previously had The Narrow Nick in Rothbury.
Open: Monday to Friday 5pm-11pm. Saturday and Sunday 3pm-11pm.
