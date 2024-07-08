The event took place on Sunday, July 7 and was held on the picturesque Pastures below the castle.
The hounds classes were judged by Major Tim Easby and a strong amount of entries came from the Tynedale Hunt, Haydon Hunt, Braes of Derwent Hunt, Zetland Hunt, Percy Hunt, Cheshire Hunt, College Valley Hunt and West Percy Hunt.
Categories included the Terrier, Dachshund, Lurcher and Whippet classes, as well as the Gun Dog and Family Dog Show, with a good amount of entries for each and plenty of spectators enjoying the fun.