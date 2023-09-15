An island house steeped in history is being offered for sale, to the estate agent’s knowledge, for the first time in nearly 200 years.

The Old Post Office on Holy Island, built from random stonework, lies underneath a pitch pantiled roof in the very heart of the island – with a walkway that leads up to the castle and the priory.

It was run by previous generations of the owner’s family as a Post Office until it closed in the late 20th Century. The house now provides a three-bedroom family home and has a ‘chocolate box’ exterior, surrounded by eye-catching roses that climb around the stone sills and lintels of the window.

Impressive sets of double doors lead into the entrance hall and connect the two ground floor reception rooms, one being the former post office which is a large entertaining area with window access overlooking the rear courtyard.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for £650,000.

The Old Post Office 1 Viewing is strongly recommended at an early opportunity to avoid later disappointment.

The Old Post Office 2 Kitchen.

The Old Post Office 3 One of the rooms on the ground floor.