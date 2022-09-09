The official proclamation of King Charles III to be read out in Northumberland this weekend

The proclamation will be made by James Royds, accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, and the short ceremony will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall on Bridge Street at 1pm.

The event will be live-streamed by Northumberland County Council on its Facebook channel, and posted online later.

Bridge Street in Morpeth will be closed to traffic from noon on Sunday until 2pm and a signed diversion will be in place.

Newmarket West car park will also be closed from 8am on Sunday until after the event.

Although it may be several months before Charles is crowned, the formal process of proclaiming him King – the Accession Council – is already underway.

The first meeting of the Accession Council takes place without the new King or Queen to formally proclaim them the new sovereign.

This is scheduled to happen on Saturday morning at St James's Palace – formerly the main London residence of the monarch until it moved to Buckingham Palace in the 1800s.

The meeting begins with the Lord President announcing the death of the monarch and calling upon the Clerk of the Council to read the Accession Proclamation.

The proclamation is usually the first time the new monarch's official title is revealed, but on this occasion, Clarence House has already announced he will go by King Charles III.

After the proclamation text has been read, it is then signed by members of the "platform party", which include any royals who are Privy Counsellors, the prime minister, Lord Chancellor, Lord Privy Seal, Earl Marshal, and the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The second meeting of the Accession Council is attended by the new monarch and is effectively their first meeting of the Privy Council. Traditionally, the second part takes place immediately after the first, and is expected to begin at 11am on Saturday with the King reading a personal declaration about the death of his mother.

Once the proclamation has been signed by the new King, it will be read out at St James’s Palace and the Royal Exchange in the City of London.