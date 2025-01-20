The Northumberland Dog Hotel: purpose-built pet hotel opens specialising in 'luxury care for the modern dog '
The hotel, located on Cowden Burn Farm, near Hexham, boasts 250 acres of farmland for dogs to enjoy while their owners take a holiday.
Dogs will live lavishly in the hotel – as each ‘kennel’ is complete with TVs, underfloor heating, wall lights and fully glazed doors. The 10 suites are built like a room in a house and each one has its own dedicated, outdoor covered patio area.
Security is high and the hotel has CCTV in every room, surrounding the building and locks on the doors to keep the dogs safe.
The grounds also feature a fenced 5 acre field for the dogs to enjoy freedom that they might not have access to at home, and roads walks and walks on the farm land can also be provided. The garden and fields are connected to the hotel by a secure walkway through the woods.
Owner, Rachel Walton has been a qualified City and Guilds dog groomer since 2008, specialising in nervous and reactive dogs as well as specialist breeds, and is known locally for being ‘Rachel the dog lady’.
She said: “The idea behind it was to provide something better for today’s modern dog than the traditional style of kennels. Dogs are used to home comforts now and we want to give them that.
“We have tried to give guests, both human and dog the wow factor. We want the dogs to be physically and mentally tired and owners to be able to relax knowing their dogs are safe and cared for.
Rachel expands on the luxury element of the hotel: “We have also built a brand new salon on site where we offer mud baths, de-shedding treatments, and teeth cleaning. Other optional extras include scent work in our dedicated scent rooms, adventure walks, bedding wash service, story time with the dogs and one-one training.”
In the first two weeks of opening, the hotel has received 400 bookings for 2025. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
