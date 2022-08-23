The North East Dog Festival: everything you need to know about the event
The social event of the year for pooch lovers is coming up at a Northumberland venue next week.
The North East Dog Festival will once again be held at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland and the 2022 dates are Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.
Here is everything else you need to know about the event.
Shows
Most Popular
-
1
Inspection carried out after tractor with trailer overturns on Lesbury bridge
-
2
Woman sees female 'ghost' on picture taken of Tynemouth Priory
-
3
Woman dies after 'serious' collision on A189 Spine Road near Blyth - one man arrested as police appeal for witnesses
-
4
Ponteland woman Janet Dunn admits reduced charge of manslaughter and will be sentenced later this week
-
5
Camp fire blamed for blaze at Druridge Bay nature reserve
It will host not one, but three charity dog shows with more than 30 different classes in everything from waggiest tail to best fancy dress.
Thanks to Spotty Dog Design, there will be hundreds of rosettes up for grabs for lucky hounds – with many vying to become festival champion.
New additions
The festival’s organisers have worked closely with the K9 Aqua Zone team, who will be bringing a huge dock diving pool to the North East for the first time.
Will your dog brave the jump into the 100,000 litre super pool?
Another new feature for 2022 is the Breed Hang Out Area.
Activities
Dogs can try everything from agility to hoopers and scentventure to barrel racing. There is even a small paws area for the little ones.
Other attractions
Professional displays and training demonstrations will take place across two large arenas where crowds can enjoy everything from duck herding to birds of prey, and even learn about how dogs are trained for flyball and agility.
Visitors will also be able to take a seat in the wellness bell tent, where they can listen to expert speakers throughout the day, and the 50-acre site will be home to more than 120 exhibitors.
Sponsor
The North East Dog Festival is sponsored by Vets On The Meowve.
Tickets and other information
Early bird tickets are £10 per person – those 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Dogs go free. Free car parking.
Weekend tickets are available online only and are £16.50. The car park is open from 8.30am on both days.
Timetables and maps can be downloaded online and visitors can save more than 30 per cent on entry by getting early bird tickets online via the festival website – www.northeastdogfestival.com