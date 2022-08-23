Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Dog Festival will once again be held at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland and the 2022 dates are Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

Here is everything else you need to know about the event.

Shows

A new addition this year is the K9 Aqua Zone team, who will bring a huge dock diving pool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will host not one, but three charity dog shows with more than 30 different classes in everything from waggiest tail to best fancy dress.

Thanks to Spotty Dog Design, there will be hundreds of rosettes up for grabs for lucky hounds – with many vying to become festival champion.

New additions

The festival’s organisers have worked closely with the K9 Aqua Zone team, who will be bringing a huge dock diving pool to the North East for the first time.

Duck herding at a previous North East Dog Festival.

Will your dog brave the jump into the 100,000 litre super pool?

Another new feature for 2022 is the Breed Hang Out Area.

Activities

Dogs can try everything from agility to hoopers and scentventure to barrel racing. There is even a small paws area for the little ones.

Other attractions

Professional displays and training demonstrations will take place across two large arenas where crowds can enjoy everything from duck herding to birds of prey, and even learn about how dogs are trained for flyball and agility.

Visitors will also be able to take a seat in the wellness bell tent, where they can listen to expert speakers throughout the day, and the 50-acre site will be home to more than 120 exhibitors.

Sponsor

The North East Dog Festival is sponsored by Vets On The Meowve.

Tickets and other information

Early bird tickets are £10 per person – those 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Dogs go free. Free car parking.

Weekend tickets are available online only and are £16.50. The car park is open from 8.30am on both days.