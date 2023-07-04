The next Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society talk is in relation to Lindisfarne Castle
The next meeting of the Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society will be a presentation on ‘Lutyens’ Renovation of Lindisfarne’.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
This will be given by Nick Lewis, Collections and House Officer of the National Trust, Lindisfarne.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 7.30pm in The Parish Centre, opposite The Parish Church, The Parade.
It will be free to attend for members of The Civic Society and £2 for visitors. Refreshments will be available.