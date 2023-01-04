The Mayor of Morpeth outlines her hopes for 2023
The following message for the New Year has been written by Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth.
“These are worrying times for many. Hope and kindness are more important than ever.
“January can be a depressing time, when the Christmas holiday is over but the expenses hit home and the fuel bills keep going up. I hope those in financial difficulties can find the help they need.
“The Town Council is hosting free Energy Saving Surgeries by Community Action Northumberland on 11th, 18th and 25th January, 10am to noon, at the St James’s Centre. Email [email protected] to book an appointment.
“The terrible war in Ukraine continues but Ukrainian families have received a warm welcome in Morpeth, especially at St George’s URC Church. Some are now working and settling into homes of their own and are looking for donations of household goods.
“The Ukrainian community will be celebrating their own Christmas on January 7th at the Newcastle Polish Centre. I am sure we all wish them a happy New Year and hope that 2023 will bring freedom and peace for Ukraine.
“I hope that our town continues to prosper in the current difficult economic conditions and that Morpeth folk continue to be generous to good causes if they can afford it.
“The Mayor's Ball will be held at Pleased to Meet You on the evening of Saturday 18th March in aid of Northumberland Mountain Rescue. More details to follow shortly.
“First, however, my fundraising continues with a Chinese New Year Banquet at Mulan Restaurant at 7pm on Monday, 30th January to support our floral clock (tickets at £23pp available next week from the Town Council on 01670 514314).
“2023 is the Chinese Year of the Rabbit. Astrologers predict the Rabbit will bring ‘a wave of calm’ following the ups and downs of last year’s Year of the Tiger. I do hope they are right.”