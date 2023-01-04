“These are worrying times for many. Hope and kindness are more important than ever.

“January can be a depressing time, when the Christmas holiday is over but the expenses hit home and the fuel bills keep going up. I hope those in financial difficulties can find the help they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Town Council is hosting free Energy Saving Surgeries by Community Action Northumberland on 11th, 18th and 25th January, 10am to noon, at the St James’s Centre. Email [email protected] to book an appointment.

Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth 2022/23. Picture by Ken Stait.

“The terrible war in Ukraine continues but Ukrainian families have received a warm welcome in Morpeth, especially at St George’s URC Church. Some are now working and settling into homes of their own and are looking for donations of household goods.

“The Ukrainian community will be celebrating their own Christmas on January 7th at the Newcastle Polish Centre. I am sure we all wish them a happy New Year and hope that 2023 will bring freedom and peace for Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that our town continues to prosper in the current difficult economic conditions and that Morpeth folk continue to be generous to good causes if they can afford it.

“The Mayor's Ball will be held at Pleased to Meet You on the evening of Saturday 18th March in aid of Northumberland Mountain Rescue. More details to follow shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First, however, my fundraising continues with a Chinese New Year Banquet at Mulan Restaurant at 7pm on Monday, 30th January to support our floral clock (tickets at £23pp available next week from the Town Council on 01670 514314).