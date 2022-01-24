The Maltings looking for more trustees
The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is seeking to expand the Board of Trustees as the organisation is set to enter a busy period.
This includes creating a new venue on the current site (due to open in 2025 and operating from Berwick Barracks and elsewhere in 2023 and 2024), as well as significantly strengthening its programme and broadening community engagement.
Trustees work on a voluntary, unpaid basis and attend four formal strategic board meetings a year, participate in time-limited working groups and additional planning sessions, and attend events and exhibitions throughout the year.
For more information about the role and how to go about expressing your interest, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/board-recruitment
The deadline is noon on Monday, January 31.