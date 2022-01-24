The Maltings looking for more trustees

The Maltings in Berwick.

This includes creating a new venue on the current site (due to open in 2025 and operating from Berwick Barracks and elsewhere in 2023 and 2024), as well as significantly strengthening its programme and broadening community engagement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustees work on a voluntary, unpaid basis and attend four formal strategic board meetings a year, participate in time-limited working groups and additional planning sessions, and attend events and exhibitions throughout the year.

For more information about the role and how to go about expressing your interest, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/board-recruitment