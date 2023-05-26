Sneha was awarded a Northern Bridge Consortium Collaborative Doctoral Award (CDA) to work with both organisations to examine the complexities of access to the countryside for ethnic minority communities.

The award will allow Sneha to develop creative methodologies and research that will increase the understanding of how cultural organisations can support and increase diversity in rural areas.

She plans to work collaboratively, alongside researchers and academics at Newcastle University to undertake the research across the Maltings Trust’s extensive rural network, spanning wider Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

Artist Sneha Solanki has been awarded a Northern Bridge Consortium Collaborative Doctoral Award.

Sneha said: “I’m excited to work with The Maltings and Newcastle University on my forthcoming doctoral, Rural Diversity and English Landscapes.

“Using food as an entry point, the doctorate research aims to interrogate relationships and access to rural areas whilst working in-situ, putting research into practice and developing real-world situations through food and art.”

James Lowther, head of visual art at the Maltings, added: “The reasons why minoritised ethnic communities generally do not choose to live, work or visit rural areas such as Northumberland, are complex and not well understood and The Maltings looks forward to supporting Sneha with this important research.”