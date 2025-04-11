The Maltings in Berwick calling for memories as venue prepares for transformational redevelopment

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
As The Maltings’ Eastern Lane building prepares to close its doors at the end of May to embark on its transformational redevelopment, if planning permission is granted, the team is launching a community-wide call out for memories, photos and videos that capture the spirit of The Maltings.

From favourite productions and memorable moments to personal connections and behind-the-scenes glimpses, The Maltings is looking for your contributions.

A selection from this collection will be showcased as part of the planned redevelopment and at the celebratory Gala nights on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31.

Send your photos, videos and written memories by email to [email protected] – or upload larger files directly to https://we.tl/r-DuxhpnQQc4

The Maltings Main House.The Maltings Main House.
Physical copies can be left at the Box Office at The Maltings, Eastern Lane. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 2.

For more information about The Maltings’ Gala nights: Our Story So Far and to book your tickets, call the Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gala-night-our-story-so-far

