Talented makers from across Northumberland will once again come together this Saturday (November 25) in Morpeth to showcase to shoppers a range of unique and eye-catching gifts, stocking fillers and festive decorations.

From 9am to 3pm, traders will fill the Market Place with items such as unique silver jewellery, engraved gifts, artisan soaps and natural soy wax candles.

Northern Bistro will also be on the market to provide those who come along with cakes, bakes and hot drinks.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Picture shows shoppers taking a look around the market at a previous event.

Lottie Thompson, market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “This is our final Makers Market of 2023 and we have been delighted with the response from shoppers to these markets throughout the year, showing the appetite to find something hand-made and special when out shopping at the weekends.”