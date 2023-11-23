News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

The Makers Market is returning to Morpeth town centre this weekend

Talented makers from across Northumberland will once again come together this Saturday (November 25) in Morpeth to showcase to shoppers a range of unique and eye-catching gifts, stocking fillers and festive decorations.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From 9am to 3pm, traders will fill the Market Place with items such as unique silver jewellery, engraved gifts, artisan soaps and natural soy wax candles.

Northern Bistro will also be on the market to provide those who come along with cakes, bakes and hot drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Most Popular
Picture shows shoppers taking a look around the market at a previous event.Picture shows shoppers taking a look around the market at a previous event.
Picture shows shoppers taking a look around the market at a previous event.

Lottie Thompson, market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “This is our final Makers Market of 2023 and we have been delighted with the response from shoppers to these markets throughout the year, showing the appetite to find something hand-made and special when out shopping at the weekends.”

The full trader list can be found online at www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events/morpeth-makers-markets-last-one-of-2023

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberlandNorthumberland County Council