It will run from 9am to 3pm on the Market Place. Twenty North East traders will be attending – selling items such as hand-made chocolates, ceramic homeware, hand crafted jewellery and skincare.

Street food vendors will provide market goers with a bite to eat or a hot drink with Don Cini attending with their arancini and Northern Bistro with cakes, bakes and a coffee van.

Those who come along can also expect to see regular favourites such as Woolly Eric knitted accessories, Lazy Loris with their dried flowers and The Flour Room for their freshly baked cakes, brownies and other tasty treats.

Tania and Emma from The Flour Room.

Morpeth Markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.