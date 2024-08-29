The Mad Jam Woman from Amble to appear on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show
Sandy Higson shared her excitement when the home economist for TV chef James Martin came to visit her after reading about the awards she had won.
"I thought it was a joke at first when I got the email but it took me all of two seconds to decide,” Sandy said.
After agreeing to do the show, Sandy took part in a Zoom recorded interview while James cooked in his kitchen and used two of her preserves to make a swiss roll and a Strawberry Charlotte Royale.
Michelin star chefs Tommy Banks and Nathan Outlaw were also there to try Sandy’s jams and gave her their feedback. They particularly liked her D-Day marmalade and Ars’n Fire relish.
Sandy added: "It was lovely talking to them because the two other chefs are kind of my heroes as well. I followed them on the Great British Menu on BBC2 so it was nice to speak to them and they gave me some lovely comments about different things I've sent in.”
Sandy has been making her preserves for 30 years and has won many awards during her career, including a gold win this year at the World’s Original Marmalade Awards at Dalemain in Cumbria for her lime, lemon, gin and chilli marmalade.
The episode will air on ITV on September 21, 2024, as part of series seven. If you miss the live episode, it an also be watched on catch up.
