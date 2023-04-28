News you can trust since 1854
The Lord Crewe in Bamburgh say thanks to fire crew with fish and chips treat

Staff at the Lord Crewe in Bamburgh have gone above and beyond to thank the local fire crew.

By Charlie Watson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

On two occasions waitress Jackie and head chef Tom treated the fire staff to hot drinks and fish and chips to show support and thank them for their hard work.

Joann Mailer, manager of the restaurant, said: “We wanted to show the fire staff just how thankful we are for the work they do in the community.

"They’re all local people and we know them all. They really deserve it for doing what they can to keep local people safe.”

The Lord Crewe in Bamburgh treated a fire crew to hot drinks and fish and chips to say thanks.The Lord Crewe in Bamburgh treated a fire crew to hot drinks and fish and chips to say thanks.
The Lord Crewe posted the events to Facebook and have been praised with comments calling their kind gesture ‘amazing’ and ‘much appreciated’.

Recently, the local fire crew were called to a house fire in the village on April 20. The fire required six crews at the scene, but thankfully no one was hurt.

