On two occasions waitress Jackie and head chef Tom treated the fire staff to hot drinks and fish and chips to show support and thank them for their hard work.

Joann Mailer, manager of the restaurant, said: “We wanted to show the fire staff just how thankful we are for the work they do in the community.

"They’re all local people and we know them all. They really deserve it for doing what they can to keep local people safe.”

The Lord Crewe in Bamburgh treated a fire crew to hot drinks and fish and chips to say thanks.

The Lord Crewe posted the events to Facebook and have been praised with comments calling their kind gesture ‘amazing’ and ‘much appreciated’.