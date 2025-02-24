The Little Felton Book Festival is returning with a bigger event after a successful first year, with a second dedicated children's festival later in the year.

Taking place from March 27-29, the weekend-long event will once again take over Gallery Forty5, celebrating literature and community.

Following in last year’s footsteps, all proceeds will go towards enhancing the learning environment at Felton Primary School.

The success of the festival’s debut exceeded expectations, raising enough money to not only build the outdoor classroom area but also to complete the groundwork and turfing for the Early Years outdoor learning area.

A photograph from last year's debut Little Felton Book Festival, at Gallery Forty5.

Starting as a small idea over coffee in 2024 between three mums – Kirsty Cooper, Jan Claridge Hall, and Brianna Haddow – the festival has grown into a fantastic celebration of books and creativity, with the goal of raising funds for the school.

Now, in 2025, the festival has grown into a larger event and in response to overwhelming interest and demand, the festival has been split into two separate events: one for adults and one for children.

The children’s festival, which celebrate young readers and budding authors, will take place later in the year.

Meanwhile, the adults festival promises an exciting weekend filled with author talks, readings, workshops, and more.

Although last year the children's and adult's event took place over the same weekend, this year organisers are hosting a second dedicated children's festival later in the year.

Co-founder, Jan said: “We are thrilled by how much the festival has grown in just one year. It’s a testament to the generosity of the authors, illustrators, poets, and local community who have all come together to make this event possible.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for an even bigger and better festival in 2025.”