The Lisa Project launches intergenerational sessions for Deaf Awareness Week in Northumberland
The Lisa Project CIC is excited to announce two new singing and signing programmes aimed at bringing people of all ages together: Lisa’s Lifetime Learners for care home residents and Lisa’s Little Learners for pre-school children.
The programmes combine music and sign language, offering participants a creative way to communicate and connect, whilst raising Deaf awareness.
Lisa’s Lifetime Learners will provide care home residents with a chance to enjoy weekly singing and signing activities, helping to boost communication, memory and well-being.
At the same time, Lisa’s Little Learners will introduce pre-school children to sign language and music at weekly sessions, supporting their language development and social skills in a playful, interactive way.
What makes these programmes special is the opportunity for both groups to come together each month for intergenerational sessions.
The very first session will take place on May 8, during Deaf Awareness Week, with participants from Paws Preschool, Whalton and Foxton Court Care Home, Morpeth, joining forces to become one step closer to being able to communicate with the Deaf community.
Natasha Storey, founder of The Lisa Project, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this project during Deaf Awareness Week. This programme is about more than music – it’s about bringing people together who might not otherwise cross paths.
“Singing and signing are such powerful ways to communicate and we’re looking forward to seeing how these sessions bring people closer and open up new opportunities for everyone to learn from each other.”
The intergenerational sessions will take place once a month, allowing participants from both groups to build friendships and share experiences through music, sign language and fun activities.
The first session during Deaf Awareness Week will be a chance to celebrate inclusion and communication in a lively, welcoming environment.
Kristina, manager at Paws Pre-school said: “We feel this is a great way of getting our pre-schoolers involved with the older community, whilst also being able to learn sign language in a fun and engaging way. We’re so happy to be a part of the programme.”
