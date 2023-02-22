Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, the operators of Berwick Cancer Cars, have received £2,500 from the Beal pub as part of The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back initiative.

Founded in 1992 by two women from Spittal who were having difficulty accessing their cancer treatment at hospitals more than 60 miles away, the charity’s six-car fleet now makes more than 1000 journeys a year covering more than 100,000 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the service used by a family member of one of the pub’s assistant managers, donating its grant to support the charity was the overwhelming choice of the staff.

The Lindisfarne Inn team presented Berwick Cancer Cars with a £2,500 donation.

Lindisfarne Inn general manager Zoe Butler said: “We’re very happy to be donating to the group. It was a cause that the team at the pub felt would be a very deserving cause.

“We were aware of their work as the mum of one of the assistant managers here has used the service, so we liked the idea of helping something that helps someone within our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initiative that sees each of The Inn Collection Group’s properties allocated a £2,500 annual fund, Give Inn Back allows the teams at each site to engage with their local communities.

More than £10,000 was donated across Northumberland in 2022 with The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses supporting the town’s festive fireworks, The Hog’s Head Inn at Alnwick supporting Longhoughton Rangers Football Club and Northumberland Mountain Rescue, The Amble Inn donating to the town’s lifeboat station, food bank and Northumberland Dog Rescue and Blyth’s The Commissioners Quay Inn supporting Blyth Rangers Football Club.

Roger Peaple of Berwick and District Cancer Support Group said: “We’re hugely appreciative to Zoe and the team at The Lindisfarne Inn for this donation.

“We do around 120 trips a month taking around 50 individual clients to cancer related appointments and all the money that allows us to do that comes from support like this and from fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad