A university academic from Blyth has received an OBE for her key role in bringing breakfast clubs and holiday activities to children across the UK.

Greta Defeyter, professor of developmental psychology and director of the Healthy Living Lab at Northumbria University, has earned a place on The King’s New Year’s Honours List in recognition of services to education.

The Order of the British Empire (OBE) is awarded to those who have made a significant impact in the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service.

The Blyth professor has been recognised on the list after she spent the last 20 years investigating the way meals and enriching activities can be, and are being, provided to children across the UK through schools and community organisations.

Greta Defeyter, Professor of developmental psychology and founder of Northumbria University's ‘Healthy Living Lab’.

Her research has significantly influenced the Department for Education’s roll-out of a National School Breakfast programme and funding of the Holiday Activities and Food programme for children and young people across England.

In 2006, Professor Defeyter founded the Healthy Living Lab to explore the impacts of school breakfast clubs on children’s health, social and educational wellbeing.

Working with Kellogg’s, the Greggs Foundation and Blackpool Council, her research demonstrated that breakfast clubs can improve school attendance, motivation, social relationships, educational attainment and quality of life for children.

This evidence has supported the nationwide expansion of breakfast clubs. Most notably, in September the Chancellor announced a £315 million free breakfast club programme that would provide free school breakfasts in all state-funded primary schools next year.

Also recognising that school holidays also brought difficulties for many families, Professor Defeyter expanded her research. She outlined the need for the government to ensure that children were offered nutritious food and engaging activities outside of term time too.

As a result, in 2021 the government announced that up to £220million was being made available to local authorities across England to fund the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

More recently, Professor Defeyter has been researching broader issues around poverty, school meals, and the Healthy Start Scheme. She is currently advising the government on developing national strategies and policies to eliminate the need for food banks.

Professor Defeyter said: “I am both delighted and astonished at being awarded an OBE.

"To be recognised in this manner for my research with children, young people and families is a humbling experience.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank all the organisations, local authorities, charities, children, parents and carers who trusted me, and worked alongside me to conduct this research that has enabled societal change.

“Finally, I wish to thank all my research colleagues within the Healthy Living Lab for all of their support in conducting the research that has made a difference to millions of children and young people.”

Professor Andy Long, vice-chancellor and chief executive of Northumbria University, said: “We are delighted to see this recognition for Greta and her work.

"It is clear that her research over the last two decades has informed and influenced government decision making which has led to a positive impact on the lives of children and families across the country.”