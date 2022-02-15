Food bank donations near me: The items you can donate to support your local food bank
As prices continue to rise and the cost-of-living crisis hits more households harder, we take a look at how you can lend a hand.
Food banks across the North East and beyond are seeing demand for their services increase and with the half-term break just around the corner, many families may need additional support.
Parcels from food banks help those in the community who may not be able to afford the essentials, from food stuffs to toiletries.
If you are able to contribute, a simple donation of an essential item or two can go a long way in supporting families and individuals in need.
We take a look at some of the helpful items which could make up a typical food parcel, as well as non-food products you could pick up to donate.
This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs.
Food items
Baby food and snacks
Biscuits and cereal bars
Breakfast cereal
Cartons of fruit juice
Cans of soup
Dried foods such as lentils, pasta, pulses and rice
Instant coffee
Long-life milk
Tea bags
Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables
Non-food items
Baby wipes and nappies
Deodorant
Hand wipes, sanitiser and face masks
Kitchen towel and toilet paper
Laundry powder or liquid wash
Sanitary towels or tampons
Shampoo
Shower gel and soap
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Washing liquid
There are dozens of food banks set up across the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.
Others are supported by charity The Trussell Trust. Contact your local food bank directly for donation information.