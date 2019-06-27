The Heist Sky One TV show: Public meeting to be held in Alnwick tonight
A public meeting has been organised by detectives investigating a ‘bank robbery’ in Alnwick.
The meeting is being held tonight at 6.30pm in the Northumberland Hall and will include CCTV footage of the gang who broke into the fictitious Bank of Northumbria on Fenkle Street and made off with ‘a substantial amount’.
The ‘crime’, said to be similar to the Hatton Garden heist, took place between 4.30am and 7.30am on Friday with the thieves wearing masks and boiler suits.
Police believe they made their way to the South Road Industrial Estate before dispersing. However, their loot was so great that they left some behind.
Police will provide an update on their investigations at the meeting.
They have previously appealed for local residents to share any CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious activity which might help with the investigation. Officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries.
Shine TV’s series pits a team of real detectives, active and retired, against a team playing the part of criminals. Those taking part have not broken the law. If contestants evade capture, they will keep their share of the money.
The former Duchess’s Community High School on Bailiffgate has been transformed into a police station for the show.
The series is expected to be broadcast in early 2020.
The public can call the investigations team on 01665 497 185, email witness@shine.tv or search @theheisttv on social media.