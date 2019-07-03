The fictitious Bank of Northumbria on Fenkle Street was broken into.

The self-styled ‘Angels of the North’ revealed the motives behind their ‘crime’ – and how they’ve managed to evade capture – in the leafy surroundings of Swansfield Park.

“We’ve used the lorry network extensively to get around,” said the pair, part of a gang who raided the fictitious Bank of Northumbria on Fenkle Street.

Inside the bank.

“We know the police found one of the locations we had been using but, so far, not the second in Seahouses. We’re a bit surprised at that.”

They refused to divulge how much money they took but Alnwick Police have described it as ‘a life-changing sum’.

“Our first thought was to do something for ourselves but about a week ago we decided it would be better to help the community, share the money with them and give something back to good causes like the hospice and playhouse. We’re hoping the community will support us with their silence.”

The pair do not believe the police have come close to catching them yet.

“They’ve been trying for nearly two weeks and we’ve never felt they were too close for comfort,” they said. “We have faith that Alnwick’s close-knit community will show their allegiance to us.

“You do live in fear a bit, wondering how much they know. We have heard through the grapevine that someone has been arrested but we all made it clear when we made our getaway that if one of us was caught, there would be no descriptions given or any other information about the people involved.”

They also revealed the heist involved ‘six weeks of intensive planning’.

Shine TV’s series pits a team of real detectives, active and retired, against a team playing the part of criminals. Those taking part have not broken the law. If contestants evade capture, they will keep their share of the money.

The series is expected to be broadcast in early 2020.