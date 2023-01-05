And an end date of the end of March this year has been set by Pauline and Ross Boston, who run The Green Shop on Bridge Street, although there is a possibility that they could continue to stock non-food lines to keep the space in use while they look for a buyer.

The business was established in 1993 and its ethos included selling organic, promoting Fairtrade, sourcing locally where possible and never selling animal-tested products.

A statement on its Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday) included the following: “Over the last weekend in November, we decided that if we did not set a definitive end date for ourselves then it would drag on and on as we got older and less able.

The Green Shop in Berwick. Picture from Google.

“The following weekend, we set that date for the end of March 2023 and gave notice to our staff.

“We will not be restocking any alcohol, clothing, gifts, jewellery or frozen and chilled lines except milk and meat, although our last fresh fruit, veg, milk, eggs, meat and bread will arrive for sale between the 9th and 13th of January.

“We will not reorder bulk for either our liquid refills or the self-serve hoppers. From then on, we just sell off what stock we can and put the buildings on the market.

“Once The Green Shop Berwick Limited ceases to be, we could revert to a partnership and stock non-food lines to keep the space in use while we look for a buyer for the premises. Or not.

