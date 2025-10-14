The winter can be one of the toughest times of the year, but for older people it can be even more challenging.

To help, Age UK has has launched an urgent stock appeal – The Great Winter Bag Drop – and the Morpeth shop on Newgate Street is the latest to ask local residents to support the appeal.

People are asked to donate any good quality items they no longer want or need to the Age UK shop in Morpeth.

Whether it is unwanted knitwear, scarves or hats, last season’s winter boots or coats, every bag of donated items counts as Age UK raises around £15 from every bag of donations.

The Age UK shop in Morpeth.

Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “As the nights draw in, the weather turns and lonely days feel even longer, we need your help to be there so that no older person struggles on without the help they deserve.”