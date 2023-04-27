Jo Mercer established The Gift Pod in August 2020 and initially operated at the Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth. She moved to larger premises at Newgate Street in Morpeth, which can be accessed from the alleyway next to T&G Allan, in August 2021.

She received the Northumberland honour during the England’s Business Awards event at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gift Pod was nominated last autumn. The accolades involve mystery shops and customer voting.

Jo Mercer with the best gift shop in Northumberland award.

Jo said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when we were announced as the winner of the best gift shop award. There has been a lot to deal with over the last 18 months, so it’s incredible to be recognised in this way.

“It was overwhelming when I realised that we must have received a decent amount of votes. We have a very loyal customer base who come back time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, it’s onwards and upwards for The Gift Pod from here.”

The shop sells items from a variety of makers and artists. Some of them, including Best Kept Secrets (ethically sourced soaps and candles), are also based in Morpeth.

Other traders with items on sale at the shop include The Mad Jam Woman from Amble, Dozy Cow Designs, Pier to Pier Jewellery (sterling silver), Lanka Kade (eco toy company) and Blade & Rose (children’s clothing).