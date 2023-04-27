News you can trust since 1854
The Gift Pod in Morpeth among the Northumberland winners at England's Business Awards regional ceremony

A business in Morpeth has been named the best gift shop in Northumberland at a regional business awards event.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Jo Mercer established The Gift Pod in August 2020 and initially operated at the Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth. She moved to larger premises at Newgate Street in Morpeth, which can be accessed from the alleyway next to T&G Allan, in August 2021.

She received the Northumberland honour during the England’s Business Awards event at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead.

The Gift Pod was nominated last autumn. The accolades involve mystery shops and customer voting.

Jo Mercer with the best gift shop in Northumberland award.Jo Mercer with the best gift shop in Northumberland award.
Jo said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when we were announced as the winner of the best gift shop award. There has been a lot to deal with over the last 18 months, so it’s incredible to be recognised in this way.

“It was overwhelming when I realised that we must have received a decent amount of votes. We have a very loyal customer base who come back time and time again.

“Hopefully, it’s onwards and upwards for The Gift Pod from here.”

The shop sells items from a variety of makers and artists. Some of them, including Best Kept Secrets (ethically sourced soaps and candles), are also based in Morpeth.

Other traders with items on sale at the shop include The Mad Jam Woman from Amble, Dozy Cow Designs, Pier to Pier Jewellery (sterling silver), Lanka Kade (eco toy company) and Blade & Rose (children’s clothing).

Business information, including opening hours, is available online at www.thegiftpod.co.uk

