The Fun Jungle in Ashington warns customers not to book with Wowcher as website stops responding to emails
The owner of a soft play centre in Ashington is pleading that customers stop using discount website Wowcher to book, as he has not been able to contact the company.
Colin Noble, owner of The Fun Jungle, says Wowcher is not responding to his attempts to arrange payment of the money he is owed for already sold vouchers or to have the listing removed from Wowcher’s website.
After honouring dozens of bookings without payment, the centre is now having to turn away customers that have paid the voucher website for access.
Colin said: “I just do not want to get a bad reputation where people keep turning up and I am not letting them in.
“I am more concerned for customers to be honest. They are going on Wowcher looking for a deal, and if the kid gets here and they have not got the money to get in, then what?
“It is kids that are left disappointed, and that is not what we are about.”
Colin says the firm could not afford to honour the bookings without payment indefinitely.
He added: “I would like them to just end the deal. Do the right thing. Get in touch with the customers or do something.
“Just ignoring us is not the solution.”
Colin has been referring his customers to Wowcher to claim a refund, but he says this has proved difficult too.
The News Post Leader has also not received a response from Wowcher.
The listing remains on Wowcher’s site and The Fun Jungle continues to receive bookings from the site.