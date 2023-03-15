Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has also welcomed the announcement as part of today’s Budget that The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe has been successful in securing £65,000 during the most recent round of the Community Ownership Fund programme.

Following a hard-fought campaign that was backed by a number of famous faces – including Robson Green, Hairy Biker Si King and Kevin Whately – the steering committee for the buyout of the pub managed to exceed its £200,000 target thanks to numerous donations and pledges.

Although the establishment has been taken over by the committee, a further £100,000 is required for the renovations so this award is a major boost in helping the committee get it ready as soon as practically possible.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Coun Colin Hardy with Louise Giddens, Paul Burns (brown jacket, pale trousers) and Neill Berry (blue jacket and trousers) of the steering committee.

Other grant funding has come from Berwick Community Trust, The National Lottery Community Fund and The Princes Trust.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I was thrilled to be told by the Chancellor (Jeremy Hunt) that The Fishers Arms had been successful in its bid for Government funding as part of the community’s long-running campaign to save and restore the pub.

“I want to thank the local team for their amazing hard work so far – I know they will use this funding to help ensure The Fishers Arms remains a much-loved asset to the community of Horncliffe for many years to come.

“I am looking forward to pulling a pint behind the bar once it has re-opened.”

The Fishers Arms.

The Community Ownership Fund forms a key part of the UK Government’s levelling up agenda. It will allocate £150million over four years to support community groups across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to take ownership of assets that are at risk of being lost to the community.

Members of The Fishers Arms committee have also received donations of kitchen equipment from Linda and Ian Woods, formerly of The Rob Roy in Tweedmouth, and tables and chairs from Liz Murray of Cook+Live+Dream in Berwick.