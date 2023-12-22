News you can trust since 1854
The Fishers Arms community pub in north Northumberland has its initial opening for local residents

Villagers were able to toast the success of a major project when those in charge of the scheme to repair and refurbish a community pub held an initial opening event.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:51 GMT
This gave local residents the chance to raise a glass to the efforts of the steering committee for the buyout of The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe and other volunteers, with an official grand opening to be held once new tenants are in place and the upstairs has been completely renovated.

The first stage of the process was reaching the £200,000 target to purchase the pub. Famous faces such as Robson Green, Hairy Biker Si King and Kevin Whately helped to raise awareness of the campaign.

Fundraising continued after the purchase for the significant renovations and this part received a major boost when £65,000 was secured from the Community Ownership Fund programme earlier this year.

The good progress made in recent months meant the initial opening could take place before Christmas.

A spokeswoman for the steering committee said: “The Fishers opening event was a busy evening, with a lot of positive comments and happy customers.

“The darling pub looks amazing and we are very happy to be open and welcoming customers once again.

“The committee would like to thank our amazing team of volunteers for all their hard work. Also, a massive thanks to the First and Last and Cheviot breweries for their help and advice.

“We are running the pub with volunteer labour until we find the right tenants. The advert can be viewed on the Fishers Arms Horncliffe Community Pub Buyout Facebook page.

“After the new year, we will advertise opening times and events.”

