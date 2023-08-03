The volunteers and local trades people are progressing well with the work.

The volunteers and local trades people are progressing well with the work, although there is still a considerable amount of refurbishment required before The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe will be ready to open.

But they have been able to make good headway towards their goal in recent months, helped by securing £65,000 from the Community Ownership Fund programme earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the steering committee said: “The Fishers Arms infrastructure has been upgraded to a very high standard and our design also includes up-cycled materials and donated furniture.

A group of volunteers take a break.

“We aim to make our pub a unique and memorable experience for visitors and locals.

“We are now advertising for tenants to run their very own business and support the community. We are searching for a youngish couple who have a passion for real ales, food and cooking.

“Our website – www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org – outlines our vision regarding the day-to-day operation for this exciting opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 200 Club only costs £5 per month and you will be entered in a monthly draw with the chance to win £200. The online application form is on the website.

“We have a monthly quiz in Horncliffe Village Hall on the first Friday of each month. Only £2.50 per person, teams of four.

“This means the next quiz is tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.