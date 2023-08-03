News you can trust since 1854
The Fishers Arms advertising for tenants as work continues to get it ready

As efforts continue to repair and renovate a community pub in north Northumberland, those in charge of the project have announced that they are now looking for tenants to run it.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
The volunteers and local trades people are progressing well with the work, although there is still a considerable amount of refurbishment required before The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe will be ready to open.

But they have been able to make good headway towards their goal in recent months, helped by securing £65,000 from the Community Ownership Fund programme earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the steering committee said: “The Fishers Arms infrastructure has been upgraded to a very high standard and our design also includes up-cycled materials and donated furniture.

“We aim to make our pub a unique and memorable experience for visitors and locals.

“We are now advertising for tenants to run their very own business and support the community. We are searching for a youngish couple who have a passion for real ales, food and cooking.

“Our website – www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org – outlines our vision regarding the day-to-day operation for this exciting opportunity.

“The 200 Club only costs £5 per month and you will be entered in a monthly draw with the chance to win £200. The online application form is on the website.

“We have a monthly quiz in Horncliffe Village Hall on the first Friday of each month. Only £2.50 per person, teams of four.

“This means the next quiz is tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has given us their time and energy. We are all looking forward to the first pint.”

