The Farmer Network is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that has proudly supported the farming communities of Cumbria and the Yorkshire Dales since 2005.

Now, with generous funding from The National Lottery and further support from the Royal Countryside Fund, the process of creating a new Northumberland Network has started.

This particular network of the farmer-led group is looking for up to 10 volunteers from across the county to join a management council to support and advise the Northumberland team.

Adam Day, managing director of the Farmer Network, said: “Our management councils are vital in ensuring that we are aware of the local issues and needs of farmers across the areas in which we work.

“We are hoping that farming men and women from across the farming sectors within Northumberland will come forward and offer their support.”

The Northumberland Farmer Network management council will meet three or four times each year and remain in contact with the team throughout.

The council will decide when and where it meets and will set its own agenda working closely with the team.

Project manager Helen Bullock said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the new management council as soon as possible.

“They will ensure that the network builds and delivers support to the farming communities, bringing them together where it is most needed.”