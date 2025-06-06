The Edinburgh Woollen Mill to open new store at Heighley Gate Garden Centre in Morpeth
Visitors can browse some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought-after men’s and ladieswear collections including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, James Pringle and PG Field – as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.
The new store will open its doors on Thursday, June 19 and the retailer will celebrate its arrival with some giveaways.
Staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with a goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.
Gail Robinson, area manager, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections.
“It’s going to be a great addition to Morpeth and the local retail mix.”
Founded in 1946, The Edinburgh Woollen Mill has evolved into a household name with a portfolio of over 200 stores nationwide.
