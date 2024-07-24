The school felt it was the right time to bring it back after the head of faculty for food, health and wellbeing, Linzi Brown, stepped forward to run the annual event once again with a focus on developing positive relationships between those in later adulthood and young people to promote understanding, appreciation and celebration of differing needs and qualities in both life stages.

The collective effort of music students demonstrating their instrument and singing talents, keen photography students capturing the day and students with cooking skills providing a delicious selection of scones, meringues, quiches and sausage rolls, made it a great success and earned them over 200 postcards of praise.

Speaking on the event’s success, Linzi said: “We’ve had emails, letters and thank you cards flowing into school so I believe we achieved beyond what we set out to do- we’re still blown away!

"I cannot put into words how proud we are of the students and staff involved for their dedication to the event by turning the vision we had at an initial planning meeting into reality. It really has given us the opportunity to showcase our students' enthusiasm and talent.

“The success of these events have been a testament to how great our young people really are!”

The event received funding and support by the school’s charity ‘Boost’ and staff in the food, health and wellbeing departments, as well as donated decorations from Made Simply Perfect, who said: “We are a family business and we know from personal experience how much it meant to our late mother/nanna when she was able to go out and socialise as part of her care.

"We were really impressed by the school and of course the children for wanting to create such a wonderful experience for the community. We wanted to help make that experience a bit extra special by setting the scene and reflecting the amazing effort the children were going to.”

Family of students and members of the public in health care, community groups and Women’s Institutes, as well as the High Sheriff of Northumberland, the Mayor of Alnwick, Boost trustees, governors and school supporters were all in attendance.