The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick introduces new manager ahead of reopening after being sold to pub giant
The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate will open back up to the public on Monday, February 17 following a short closure as the transition of ownership took place.
The team’s new general manager, Jen, took to Facebook to introduce herself, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dirty Bottles team.
“I can’t wait to show you our amazing new menu and drinks range.
“It’s going to be the same pub you all know and love with lots of familiar faces, but with loads of great events coming up and the ability to show you all all the latest sporting fixtures. It’s going to be epic.”
Local entrepreneur Mark Jones sold the pub in a seven-figure investment deal in January – a decade since taking the venue under his wing and saving it from becoming a block of flats in 2014.
