An Alnwick pub famous for its folklore will reopen soon under new management after it was recently sold to pub giant Greene King.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate will open back up to the public on Monday, February 17 following a short closure as the transition of ownership took place.

The team’s new general manager, Jen, took to Facebook to introduce herself, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dirty Bottles team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to show you our amazing new menu and drinks range.

The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick is now owned by pub giant, Greene King.

“It’s going to be the same pub you all know and love with lots of familiar faces, but with loads of great events coming up and the ability to show you all all the latest sporting fixtures. It’s going to be epic.”

Local entrepreneur Mark Jones sold the pub in a seven-figure investment deal in January – a decade since taking the venue under his wing and saving it from becoming a block of flats in 2014.