By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:16 BST

An Alnwick pub famous for its folklore will reopen soon under new management after it was recently sold to pub giant Greene King.

The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate will open back up to the public on Monday, February 17 following a short closure as the transition of ownership took place.

The team’s new general manager, Jen, took to Facebook to introduce herself, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dirty Bottles team.

“I can’t wait to show you our amazing new menu and drinks range.

The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick is now owned by pub giant, Greene King.

“It’s going to be the same pub you all know and love with lots of familiar faces, but with loads of great events coming up and the ability to show you all all the latest sporting fixtures. It’s going to be epic.”

Local entrepreneur Mark Jones sold the pub in a seven-figure investment deal in January – a decade since taking the venue under his wing and saving it from becoming a block of flats in 2014.

